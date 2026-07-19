Abhishek Banerjee's 'illegal' office demolition stayed by Calcutta HC
What's the story
The Calcutta High Court has temporarily stayed the demolition of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's office in Diamond Harbour. The court directed that no further demolition work be carried out until further orders. The decision came after Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd, the company linked to the office premises, sought urgent intervention against the demolition drive.
Political fallout
Valuables stolen, alleges Banerjee
The demolition drive had started on Saturday, with authorities claiming the five-storey building was illegally constructed without an approved plan.
Heavy police presence was seen as bulldozers razed parts of the structure.
Banerjee alleged that valuables were stolen during the operation and accused West Bengal Police of acting unlawfully.
He described the operation as "theft in uniform" and claimed videos showed police personnel carrying away office equipment along with "BJP goons."
Legal proceedings
HC orders submission of case records
The Kolkata High Court heard Banerjee's plea for an urgent hearing on Sunday and ordered an immediate stay on the demolition.
The court also directed the West Bengal government to submit all records related to the case before a regular bench for further hearing.
The matter will be taken up by the regular bench on a later date, providing temporary relief to Banerjee in this politically charged dispute.