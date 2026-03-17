Remove articles linking Hardeep Puri's daughter to Epstein: Delhi HC 

The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of defamatory content linking Himayani Puri, daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri , to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Justice Mini Pushkarna, however, clarified that the order is limited to content uploaded from and available in India for now. The court's decision comes amid concerns from internet intermediaries like Google and Meta about the jurisdictional reach of Indian courts in issuing global content blocking orders.

Takedown directive URLs flagged by Puri as defamatory "The court is of the view that a prima facie case is made out....Therefore, the following directions are issued. Defendants are restrained from publishing or circulating the contents, on any platform whatsoever," it ordered. If uploaders don't comply within 24 hours, social media platforms are to block access to such posts. The court also allowed Puri to inform social media platforms that if similar new content is uploaded, they too may be taken down.

Legal action Puri seeks ₹10 crore damages Puri, a US citizen, has sought ₹10 crore in damages and a permanent injunction against several social media platforms. "I am a victim of the attack because I happen to be the daughter of a cabinet minister. So there is both a personal malice and I suspect political malice...This is all a figment of someone's imagination that a firm of which I used to be a partner received money from Epstein," senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani representing Puri told the court.

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Blocking debate Meta, Google's stand in court Senior Advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for Meta, opposed a blanket global blocking order. He argued that such an order could create complications and suggested takedown requests should be directed to uploaders instead. Google's counsel also supported this stance, stating the issue of global content block orders remains undecided by a Division Bench of the High Court.

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