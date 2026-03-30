Raigad event poster omits late Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar
What's the story
A poster at a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) event in Maharashtra's Raigad district has sparked controversy after it didn't feature photos of late Ajit Pawar and his wife, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. The event was attended by Sunil Tatkare, the state unit chief of the NCP, according to a report by NDTV. Reportedly, similar posters were used during the recent Zilla Parishad elections, where only Tatkare's photograph was displayed.
Party reaction
Aditi Tatkare apologizes for Indapur banner
The banner at a recent event in Indapur, which was attended by Aditi Tatkare and other local leaders, also did not feature Ajit or Sunetra Pawar. In response to the incident, Aditi Tatkare apologized for the absence of their photos on the banner. She said they have a "pride of place in our hearts."
Accusations made
Rohit Pawar alleges Patel Tatkare takeover
Rohit Pawar, an MLA from the NCP's Sharad Pawar-led faction, alleged that the posters are proof of a conspiracy by Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare to take over the party. "They might want to negotiate with the ED by taking control of the party," he was quoted as saying by NDTV. "They need to remember that only Sunetra Pawar can call the shots," he added.
Criticism voiced
Sunetra Pawar asks EC void correspondence
NCP leader Amol Mitkari also criticized the sidelining of Ajit and Sunetra Pawar. He said ordinary workers won't tolerate this and shared pictures of the late leaders with their sons. In a letter to the Election Commission, Sunetra Pawar requested that any correspondence made by anyone on behalf of the party between January 28, 2026, and the appointment of a new NCP president should be considered null and void.