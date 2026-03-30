Raigad event poster omits late Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar

A poster at a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) event in Maharashtra's Raigad district has sparked controversy after it didn't feature photos of late Ajit Pawar and his wife, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. The event was attended by Sunil Tatkare, the state unit chief of the NCP, according to a report by NDTV. Reportedly, similar posters were used during the recent Zilla Parishad elections, where only Tatkare's photograph was displayed.

Party reaction Aditi Tatkare apologizes for Indapur banner The banner at a recent event in Indapur, which was attended by Aditi Tatkare and other local leaders, also did not feature Ajit or Sunetra Pawar. In response to the incident, Aditi Tatkare apologized for the absence of their photos on the banner. She said they have a "pride of place in our hearts."

Accusations made Rohit Pawar alleges Patel Tatkare takeover Rohit Pawar, an MLA from the NCP's Sharad Pawar-led faction, alleged that the posters are proof of a conspiracy by Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare to take over the party. "They might want to negotiate with the ED by taking control of the party," he was quoted as saying by NDTV. "They need to remember that only Sunetra Pawar can call the shots," he added.

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