SC agrees to hear Mamata's plea against TMC name freeze 

Sibal said that the proceedings before the ECI started in June and a reply was filed by the Mamata faction in July, but the symbol was frozen after the notification for by-elections was issued.

"Extraordinary things have happened....despite the fact that the proceedings started in June, we filed our reply in July, they don't do anything, and then they issue a notification, and in the middle of the notification they freeze the symbol....How can this happen?" Sibal asked.