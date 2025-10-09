Voters excluded from Bihar electoral-list to get free legal aid 

The Supreme Court has ordered free legal aid for those excluded from Bihar 's final voters' list. The court directed the Bihar State Legal Services Authority to ensure paralegal volunteers and legal aid counsels are available to assist in filing appeals. The bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, emphasized the need for immediate communication to District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) due to time constraints in filing appeals.

Legal assistance DLSAs instructed to update contact details of paralegal volunteers The court has asked DLSAs to immediately update contact details of paralegal volunteers in each village. These volunteers will inform excluded persons about their right to appeal and assist in drafting appeals. The bench clarified that this order applies even to those whose names were not on the draft list.

ECI's defense ECI denies illegal exclusions, accuses petitioners of false affidavits During the hearing, Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Election Commission of India (ECI), refuted claims of illegal exclusion during the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. He clarified that a person, whose name was deleted from the final list, wasn't on the draft list, as they didn't submit an enumeration form. Dwivedi accused petitioners of filing false affidavits and urged them to help affected parties file appeals within a five-day window.

Affidavit concerns Court displeased over affidavit handling by Bhushan The court expressed its displeasure over Advocate Prashant Bhushan handing over an affidavit without proper verification. Justice Kant and Justice Bagchi stressed the need for more responsibility in document handling. Bhushan defended himself by saying that a responsible person handed him the affidavit and suggested verifying its authenticity through the Legal Service Authority.

Legal assurance Justice Kant assures prompt decision on filed appeals Justice Kant reiterated that aggrieved persons can avail appellate remedies with the help of free legal aid. He assured that if appeals are filed, they will be decided promptly. Following the publishing of the final electoral roll after the SIR, Bihar's electorate shrank by over 6%, with approximately 47 lakh net deletions.