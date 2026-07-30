SC issues notice to Punjab CM Mann in rioting case
What's the story
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in response to an appeal by the Chandigarh Administration. The appeal challenges a decision by the Punjab and Haryana High Court that quashed rioting and unlawful assembly charges against Mann and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. The case dates back to 2020 when Chandigarh Police registered it after a protest march led by Mann against electricity tariff hikes.
Legal proceedings
Details of the protest march and HC's quashing order
The protest march had aimed to surround the then Punjab CM's residence but was halted by police using a water cannon, leading to alleged stone-pelting.
On November 29, 2025, Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya of the High Court quashed the case against Mann and others.
The court opined that there was no justification for police action as no prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC had been issued.
Court's reasoning
High court's observations on the lack of evidence
The high court also noted that no one was identified as having thrown stones at the police.
It said, "Nobody has been named from amongst the persons present who allegedly pelted stones on the police force."
The court further observed that there was no basis to link these actions to petitioners and concluded that charges of rioting or assaulting police officials were not substantiated.
Appeal filed
Chandigarh Administration challenges HC decision in Supreme Court
The Chandigarh Administration has now approached the Supreme Court against this decision.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the administration, argued that "the reasoning in the order is perverse."
The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, has agreed to examine this matter further.
"We will examine it. Issue notice," the SC directed.