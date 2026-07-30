How is unelected minister continuing office? SC blasts Bihar government 

After a gap of 22 days, he was reappointed by new Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on May 7 without being elected to the legislature.

This has led to legal questions over his continuance in office, as Prakash has now held office for more than six months in aggregate without being elected.

"The matter was also listed yesterday but could not reach. Seven months, 22 days have passed and he is still continuing as the Minister," his counsel argued.