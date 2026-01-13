SC makes interim bail absolute for Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas

The Supreme Court has confirmed its earlier decision to grant interim bail to Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari in a case registered under the state's Gangsters Act. An FIR was filed on August 31, 2024, in Chitrakoot district against Ansari and others for extortion and assault. Ansari is the elder son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from the Mau Sadar constituency. On March 7 last year, the apex court had granted Ansari six weeks of interim bail.

Legal proceedings SC bench regularizes interim bail for Abbas Ansari A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi heard the case. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Nizam Pasha represented Ansari in court. According to a report by PTI, the bench took cognizance of their submissions and regularized the interim bail granted earlier in the case. This relief had earlier led to Ansari's release from Kasganj jail in March 2025.

Case details Ansari's arrest and bail conditions under Gangsters Act Ansari was arrested in connection with other criminal cases on November 4, 2022, and later under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, on September 6, 2024. The Allahabad High Court had rejected his bail plea in this case on December 18, 2024. However, while granting relief last year, the Supreme Court noted that he had been granted bail in all other cases except this one.