Shiv Sena corporator, accused of assault, surrenders after bail canceled
What's the story
Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre has surrendered to the police after the Bombay High Court canceled his bail. The court found that Mhatre was involved in 18 criminal cases, including murder and attempted murder. The decision came after he assaulted two doctors at a Thane hospital on July 6 when they allegedly refused to admit a newborn into an already full NICU.
Legal proceedings
HC slams Kalyan magistrate court
The Bombay High Court, headed by Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad, criticized the Kalyan magistrate court for granting Mhatre bail.
The bench said that despite being acquitted in 17 cases, the lower court should have considered his involvement in serious crimes.
"Even though he was acquitted in 17 cases, the court ought to have considered the fact that he was named in 18 cases," they observed.
Strike impact
IMA calls for a 24-hour shutdown of medical services
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a 24-hour shutdown of medical services across Maharashtra in protest against Mhatre's actions.
The court also urged doctors to reconsider their planned strike on July 20.
Mhatre was arrested on July 8 after NDTV reported the incident and was released on bail later, on July 14.