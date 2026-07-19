Shiv Sena corporator, accused of assault, surrenders after bail canceled

The Bombay High Court, headed by Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad, criticized the Kalyan magistrate court for granting Mhatre bail.

The bench said that despite being acquitted in 17 cases, the lower court should have considered his involvement in serious crimes.

"Even though he was acquitted in 17 cases, the court ought to have considered the fact that he was named in 18 cases," they observed.