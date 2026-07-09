'She can do whatever...': TMC after Mamata slaps party worker
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy has defended party chief Mamata Banerjee after a video of her slapping a party worker during a protest march in Kolkata went viral. The incident occurred on Wednesday amid a protest over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Baruipur. In the video, Banerjee is seen walking through a crowd when she suddenly slaps the worker who appeared to be trying to clear a path for her.
Defense stance
BJP's Pradeep Bhandari slams Banerjee
Roy dismissed the controversy surrounding the incident, saying Banerjee is very close to her party workers and "can do whatever she wishes with her workers." His remarks came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Banerjee had hit multiple members of her own party during the protest march. "Mamata Banerjee has completely lost her mental balance after losing elections! Mamata Banerjee hits multiple people belonging to her own party during protest march today," Bhandari wrote.
Criticism voiced
West Bengal Mahila Morcha in-charge Lakshmi Singh criticizes Banerjee
West Bengal Mahila Morcha in-charge and BJP social media coordinator Lakshmi Singh also slammed Banerjee for her behavior. She wrote on X, "Mamata Banerjee's arrogance was on full display during a TMC protest. In a shocking moment, she slapped her own party worker, the very person trying to clear the crowd and make way for her." The protest march started from Ballygunge Phari to Hazra Crossing in south Kolkata after getting permission from Calcutta High Court with conditions.
Twitter Post
Banerjee has completely lost her mental balance, says Pradeep Bhandari
Mamata Banerjee has completely lost her mental balance after losing elections!— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) July 8, 2026
Mamata Banerjee Hits Multiple People belonging to her own party during Protest march today. pic.twitter.com/9QR2C524b7
Protest clashes
Protest march sees clashes, police accused of partiality
The rally saw clashes between BJP workers and TMC supporters, leading to police intervention. BJP workers raised slogans, threw eggs at the procession, and formed human barricades to block the march. In response, Banerjee accused the police of acting like "an arm of the BJP" instead of maintaining peace during the rally. She alleged that police failed to implement the Calcutta High Court's order allowing their march and accused them of sabotaging their program.