'She can do whatever...': TMC after Mamata slaps party worker 

Defense stance

BJP's Pradeep Bhandari slams Banerjee

Roy dismissed the controversy surrounding the incident, saying Banerjee is very close to her party workers and "can do whatever she wishes with her workers." His remarks came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Banerjee had hit multiple members of her own party during the protest march. "Mamata Banerjee has completely lost her mental balance after losing elections! Mamata Banerjee hits multiple people belonging to her own party during protest march today," Bhandari wrote.