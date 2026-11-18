'Humiliated Savarkar': Shiv Sena (Shinde) leaders tear Sonia Gandhi's memoir
What's the story
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction staged a protest against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, accusing her of "whitewashing history" and insulting Veer Savarkar. The protest was led by Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC and included leaders like Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey. During the demonstration in Mumbai, they tore pages from the book and also demanded publisher HarperCollins India remove specific passages on pages 201 and 443.
Protest claims
Gandhi accused of 'whitewashing history'
The Shiv Sena leaders accused Gandhi of "whitewashing history" and "denigrating Veer Savarkar."
Shaina NC slammed Gandhi for calling Savarkar a "Hindutva exclusionary," saying, "Sonia Gandhi humiliates Savarkar. She calls him a Hindutva exclusionary."
"But Balasaheb Thackeray always said that Savarkar is the soul of Hindutva... Sonia ji, it took you 15-plus years to...initiate the process of Indian citizenship. Savarkar gave 50-plus years....not just in jail, but also for the cause of Bharat. Who are you to judge?" she said.
RSS
'Balasaheb Thackeray worshipped Savarkar'
She also questioned Gandhi's understanding of the RSS and India's freedom struggle, asking if she knew about nation-building sacrifices made by Indians.
"Balasaheb Thackeray worshipped Savarkar...Sonia Gandhi ji, do you know the ABC of the RSS? Do you know the ABC of nation-building and the sacrifice that crores of Indians have given at the time of our freedom?" she asked.
Goof-up
Shaina tears Bal Thackeray's photo by mistake
However, in a major good-up, Shaina, while tearing photos of opposition leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, ended up tearing a photograph of Thackeray, where he was seen hitting an effigy of Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar with slippers.
When Nirupam pointed out the mistake, she quickly hid the torn photograph under the papers while smiling and appearing to mutter "sorry."
She insists that she tore a picture of Aiyar and not Thackeray.
Twitter Post
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#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena leaders Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam, Anand Dubey and others protested against Sonia Gandhi's book Belonging, accusing it of whitewashing history and denigrating Veer Savarkar. During the demonstration, they tore pages from the book and demanded that… pic.twitter.com/fR9xGvx4Xh— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026
Memoir content
More on Gandhi's memoir
The memoir was launched on Monday with political leaders from various parties in attendance, including her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
The 544-page book traces her life from childhood in Italy to settling in India.
It also revisits key events like the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975, Operation Blue Star in 1984, and Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.
Political backlash
BJP accuses Gandhi of whitewashing Congress's history
The release of Gandhi's memoir has drawn political attention for its controversial historical accounts.
The BJP had earlier accused her of trying to whitewash the Congress party's history, especially regarding the Emergency and anti-Sikh riots.
"While a personal memoir is entitled to reflect an individual's viewpoint, Sonia Gandhi's memoir appears to be a calculated attempt to sanitize the political wrongdoings for which the Congress, led by the Nehru-Gandhi family, is solely responsible," BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan said.