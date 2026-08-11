Sonia Gandhi praises Manmohan Singh after SC's coal case verdict

Sonia also slammed the Narendra Modi-led government for allegedly misusing agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to intimidate politicians.

Singh's record of integrity and accountability stands in stark contrast to how the Narendra Modi government has operated, she said.

She said leaders are either coerced into joining the Bharatiya Janata Party or rewarded with ministerial positions.

Sonia also highlighted Singh's economic accomplishments during his tenure, including major reforms and high growth rates.