Sonia Gandhi praises Manmohan Singh after SC's coal case verdict
What's the story
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has praised ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh after the Supreme Court cleared him of any wrongdoing in the coal block allocation case. In an article for The Indian Express, she highlighted the court's decision as a vindication of Singh's integrity. "Dr. Singh has been vindicated on every count," she wrote, referring to the Supreme Court's clean chit to him.
Political contrast
Modi government accused of intimidating political opponents
Sonia also slammed the Narendra Modi-led government for allegedly misusing agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to intimidate politicians.
Singh's record of integrity and accountability stands in stark contrast to how the Narendra Modi government has operated, she said.
She said leaders are either coerced into joining the Bharatiya Janata Party or rewarded with ministerial positions.
Sonia also highlighted Singh's economic accomplishments during his tenure, including major reforms and high growth rates.
Welfare focus
Sonia lists Singh's achievements in education, social security
Sonia also highlighted welfare measures taken during Singh's time, such as the Right to Education and OBC reservations in higher education institutes like the IITs and IIMs.
She praised the Forest Rights Act for recognizing Adivasi rights and MGNREGA for social security.
The National Food Security Act was another landmark achievement of his government, she said.
Leadership legacy
Singh was accountable to Parliament, media: Sonia
Sonia also recalled how Singh was accountable to Parliament and the media through more than 100 unscripted press conferences.
She said his political courage led to the Indo-US nuclear deal, ending decades of discrimination against India.
"We all certainly regret that he is not here to see this day and to guide the nation with his wisdom," she wrote, adding that history would remember him as a consequential prime minister.