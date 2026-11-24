Congress offered 26 seats for UP polls, SP leader claims
What's the story
Ahead of the second round of seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai has claimed that his party has offered 26 seats to the Congress. "We will hold discussions regarding the number of seats. We have offered them 26 seats," Rai said. During the Monday meeting, the Congress reportedly sought about 120 seats in all, lowering its initial demand of 181 seats.
Alliance prospects
Proposal made during Monday's meeting
SP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav also confirmed that the proposal was made during Monday's meeting.
"Whatever had to be said in the meeting, we said yesterday. We have offered them our 26 seats, and today we are going to hold talks again," Yadav said.
The first round of talks took place at senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari's official Delhi residence, with leaders from both parties expressing optimism about finalizing an alliance arrangement soon.
Election strategy
Talks warm, cooperative
While neither party has publicly disclosed the seat-sharing numbers under discussion, leaders described the talks as warm and cooperative.
"Numbers are not important. We have reached a consensus on this between the two of us, and, as I said, we will meet again tomorrow (Tuesday), and everything will be finalized. The meeting was on a very positive note, and I am confident that we will finalize everything within the next two to four days," said state Congress chief Aradhana Mishra
Election performance
Performance of SP, Congress in previous elections
The SP is hoping for a major political comeback after consecutive defeats in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections.
In the 2022 polls, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured two of the 399 seats.
Both parties performed better in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when they contested together under the INDIA bloc banner.
The SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while Congress secured six out of 17 seats contested.