SP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav also confirmed that the proposal was made during Monday's meeting.

"Whatever had to be said in the meeting, we said yesterday. We have offered them our 26 seats, and today we are going to hold talks again," Yadav said.

The first round of talks took place at senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari's official Delhi residence, with leaders from both parties expressing optimism about finalizing an alliance arrangement soon.