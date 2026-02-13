Stalin gives ₹6,550cr to women before election code kicks in

In an early morning operation, the Tamil Nadu government transferred ₹6,550 crore under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. The money was credited to the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women beneficiaries before 6:00am. The transfer included ₹3,000 for three months' assistance (₹1,000 each for February, March, and April) and an additional ₹2,000 as a special summer package.

Political strategy CM Stalin promises to double monthly grant if re-elected Chief Minister M K Stalin defended the scheme as a "rights assistance" to women for their contribution to society. He wrote on X, "This promise given by this Stalin to Tamil Nadu women is the rights allocation. No matter who imposes obstacles, I will not back down from it." He also promised that if re-elected, the monthly grant would be doubled to ₹2,000. The transfer comes before any potential legal or administrative interruptions due to upcoming elections.

Electoral impact Scheme aims to mobilize women voters, strengthen rural vote banks The scheme is expected to mobilize women voters aged 30-70 and strengthen rural vote banks. It also aims to prevent women voters from drifting toward emerging political formations like actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Stalin justified his pre-emptive move, stating, "Using elections as an excuse, they are trying to stall the rights allocation for three months. What was promised was by our #DravidianModel government!"

Precedent Similar schemes launched in other states before elections The move is similar to schemes launched in other states before elections. In Maharashtra, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections, providing ₹1,500 monthly to over 10 million eligible women. In Bihar too, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana before the September 2025 Assembly elections.