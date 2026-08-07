Sukhbir Badal meets Modi; triggers BJP-SAD re-alliance buzz
What's the story
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, triggering speculation of a possible alliance between the two parties ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The meeting took place at PM Modi's office in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi. However, both parties have remained tight-lipped about the discussions that took place during this meeting.
Alliance discussions
Meeting likely about Punjab issues
Political observers believe that the meeting could have been about issues related to Punjab, such as law and order, drug problems, and governance challenges.
The meeting also comes at a time when the SAD is also facing organizational challenges after several senior leaders joined the SAD Punar Surjit faction.
Rebel SAD MLA from Dakha, Manpreet Singh Ayali, had also joined jailed MP Amritpal Singh-led Waris Punjab De in June.
Ayali was once among the most trusted lieutenants of Badal.
Political response
Kejriwal asks if BJP, SAD are coming together
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was quick to react to the meeting, asking if the two parties were coming together.
"Are the two parties coming together?" he asked on X.
The BJP and SAD were alliance partners for over two decades but parted ways in September 2020 over differences on the now-repealed farm laws.
Since then, the two parties contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections separately.