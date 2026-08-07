Sukhbir Badal meets Modi; triggers BJP-SAD re-alliance buzz 

Political observers believe that the meeting could have been about issues related to Punjab, such as law and order, drug problems, and governance challenges.

The meeting also comes at a time when the SAD is also facing organizational challenges after several senior leaders joined the SAD Punar Surjit faction.

Rebel SAD MLA from Dakha, Manpreet Singh Ayali, had also joined jailed MP Amritpal Singh-led Waris Punjab De in June.

Ayali was once among the most trusted lieutenants of Badal.