Sukhbir Badal breaks silence after kirpan attack at Nanded gurdwara
What's the story
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has alleged that the kirpan attack on him in Maharashtra's Nanded was part of a "larger conspiracy" to disrupt peace in Punjab. Badal was attacked inside Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat on Thursday by a nihang, identified as 62-year-old Jaspal Singh, with a kirpan. The former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister underwent 90 minutes of surgery at Yashosai Hospital and is now stable and out of danger.
Attacker's motive
Mission to disturb communal harmony ahead of elections: Badal
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Badal alleged that the assailants wanted to take over Punjab's political and social fabric.
He said their aim was to disturb communal harmony ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
"Their mission is to take control of...situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which, as President of Akali Dal, I will never allow," he said.
"Both times they attacked me in the holiest places," he added, referring to the 2024 attack outside Amritsar's Golden Temple.
Commitment
God is with me, says Badal
Badal also reiterated SAD's commitment to protecting Punjab's pride, brotherhood, and progress.
"I have never been scared, nor am I afraid now. Shiromani Akali Dal is committed to the brotherhood and pride of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal can make any sacrifice, but Punjab's progress and communal and religious harmony are our top priority."
He said maintaining religious and communal harmony is their top priority.
"God is with me," he added.
Attacker's profile
Accused is Pune-based sewadar, volunteered at gurdwara for 2 years
The accused is a Pune-based lawyer who has been volunteering as a sewadar at the gurdwara for two years.
During questioning, he reportedly told police that he "Just felt like doing this."
He was booked under several sections, including attempt to murder and obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty.
A police officer injured while protecting Badal is also stable and out of danger.
Doctor
Surgery lasted for an hour
Doctors said Badl underwent surgery for over an hour after the attack.
"The surgery lasted for an hour and a half. There was a tendon injury, and he had a sharp penetrating wound. His tendon was repaired. The plastic surgeon also repaired his ulnar artery nerve. He is out of danger," a doctor at Yashosai Hospital said.