Sukhbir Badal breaks silence after kirpan attack at Nanded gurdwara 

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Badal alleged that the assailants wanted to take over Punjab's political and social fabric.

He said their aim was to disturb communal harmony ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

"Their mission is to take control of...situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which, as President of Akali Dal, I will never allow," he said.

"Both times they attacked me in the holiest places," he added, referring to the 2024 attack outside Amritsar's Golden Temple.