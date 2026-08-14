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Home / News / Politics News / Sukhbir Badal breaks silence after kirpan attack at Nanded gurdwara 
Sukhbir Badal breaks silence after kirpan attack at Nanded gurdwara 
Badal underwent 90 minutes of surgery

Sukhbir Badal breaks silence after kirpan attack at Nanded gurdwara 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 14, 2026
02:40 pm
What's the story

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has alleged that the kirpan attack on him in Maharashtra's Nanded was part of a "larger conspiracy" to disrupt peace in Punjab. Badal was attacked inside Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat on Thursday by a nihang, identified as 62-year-old Jaspal Singh, with a kirpan. The former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister underwent 90 minutes of surgery at Yashosai Hospital and is now stable and out of danger.

Attacker's motive

Mission to disturb communal harmony ahead of elections: Badal

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Badal alleged that the assailants wanted to take over Punjab's political and social fabric.

He said their aim was to disturb communal harmony ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

"Their mission is to take control of...situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which, as President of Akali Dal, I will never allow," he said.

"Both times they attacked me in the holiest places," he added, referring to the 2024 attack outside Amritsar's Golden Temple.

Commitment

God is with me, says Badal

Badal also reiterated SAD's commitment to protecting Punjab's pride, brotherhood, and progress.

"I have never been scared, nor am I afraid now. Shiromani Akali Dal is committed to the brotherhood and pride of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal can make any sacrifice, but Punjab's progress and communal and religious harmony are our top priority."

He said maintaining religious and communal harmony is their top priority.

"God is with me," he added.

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Attacker's profile

Accused is Pune-based sewadar, volunteered at gurdwara for 2 years

The accused is a Pune-based lawyer who has been volunteering as a sewadar at the gurdwara for two years.

During questioning, he reportedly told police that he "Just felt like doing this."

He was booked under several sections, including attempt to murder and obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty.

A police officer injured while protecting Badal is also stable and out of danger.

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Doctor

Surgery lasted for an hour 

Doctors said Badl underwent surgery for over an hour after the attack.

"The surgery lasted for an hour and a half. There was a tendon injury, and he had a sharp penetrating wound. His tendon was repaired. The plastic surgeon also repaired his ulnar artery nerve. He is out of danger," a doctor at Yashosai Hospital said.

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