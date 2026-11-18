SC issues notice to CJP, Congress, AAP on traders' plea
What's the story
The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and All India Students Association (AISA) on a petition by Delhi traders whose businesses were disrupted by protests in October. The protests were against the Chief Election Commissioner. The petition was filed by Kirana Committee Delhi and the Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchant Association.
Business impact
Traders alleged protests disrupted their businesses
The traders, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, alleged that protests at Jantar Mantar disrupted their businesses in Central Delhi.
Rohatgi also objected to Ramlila Maidan being designated as a protest venue.
He argued that "Ramlila Ground is in the heart of the city," adding, "Protests should not be allowed there when wholesale markets are situated all around."
Upcoming hearings
SC bench to hear traders' petition along with other petitions
The bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana decided to hear the traders' petition along with other petitions challenging restrictions imposed by authorities after the protests.
These related matters are tentatively scheduled for hearing on November 27.
The bench also clarified that contempt petitions against police and other authorities will be heard separately on another date.