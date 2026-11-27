Supriya Sule to skip key INDIA bloc meeting
What's the story
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP (SP)) working president Supriya Sule will not attend the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting on Saturday. The meeting will focus on the opposition's strategy for the upcoming special Parliament session. Sule decided to skip the meeting due to her father Sharad Pawar's hospitalization in Mumbai. She said she would return to Delhi on Monday morning for the Parliament session.
Whip issued
NCP (SP) issues whip for MPs to attend special session
The NCP (SP) had earlier issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House from November 30.
This comes as rumors suggest that the party might support the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government on a proposed delimitation bill.
Sule has clarified that her party will review any draft legislation before finalizing its stance.
Criticism and conditions
DMK softens opposition to delimitation bill
Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal has slammed the special session as a "big trap" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
He called it a "divisive" agenda and said his party would reach out to all opposition parties.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which had walked out of the INDIA bloc after the Congress extended support to Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, has also ruled out any compromise.
Stalin
Stalin says no compromise on Tamil Nadu's seat share
"There is no change in our position, and there is no question of any compromise," Stalin said after Vijay's TVK suggested that the party was preparing to join hands with the BJP.
Stalin stated that the state's 7.18% share of seats in the Lok Sabha should not be reduced, even if the total number of constituencies is increased.
He also demanded that the current proportion of parliamentary representation among states, based on 1971 Census, be frozen for another 25 years.