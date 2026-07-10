BJP fields TMC defectors, including Sushmita Dev, for RS bypolls
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded three former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MPs, Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, and Prakash Chik Baraik, for the July 24 Rajya Sabha bypolls in West Bengal. The announcement was made just hours after they were formally inducted into the BJP at its Kolkata office on Thursday. State party president Samik Bhattacharya welcomed their inclusion, calling it a "really happy day" for the party.
Party stance
Defending decision to induct former TMC leaders
Defending the decision to induct former TMC leaders, Bhattacharya called it an "exceptional" case. He said those who didn't indulge in corruption or oppress people were always welcome to join the BJP's fight against TMC. "Those who did not indulge in corruption, did not oppress people, did not sell jobs or snatch away people's rights were always welcome to join us in the fight against the TMC," he said.
Accusations
Dev and Ray's scathing attack on TMC
The Election Commission had recently announced bypolls for three Rajya Sabha seats vacated after Dev, Ray, and Baraik resigned from the Upper House and the TMC. After leaving her former party, Dev, who joined the TMC in 2021 from Congress, launched a scathing attack, alleging that corruption was rampant in TMC and praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. "I realized only after joining the TMC how unbelievable the extent of corruption could be," she said.
Political journey
Know more about the ex-TMC MPs
Ray also criticized TMC, alleging that Bengal was "moving backwards" under its rule "because of repeated opposition to the central government. Ray started with Congress too and served three consecutive terms in Rajya Sabha after joining TMC when Mamata Banerjee became Chief Minister in 2011. However, during the RG Kar case demonstrations, he backed the demonstrators and even participated in a "night march."
Baraik
Baraik was close to Abhishek Banerjee
Baraik was seen as close to TMC's second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee before his resignation. In 2018, he contested his first election in the Kumargram panchayat in Alipurduar district, and he quickly rose through the party ranks. Within five years he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. With the BJP formally fielding all three, they will now attempt to return to Parliament on the party's ticket.