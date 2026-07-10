BJP fields TMC defectors, including Sushmita Dev, for RS bypolls

Party stance

Defending decision to induct former TMC leaders

Defending the decision to induct former TMC leaders, Bhattacharya called it an "exceptional" case. He said those who didn't indulge in corruption or oppress people were always welcome to join the BJP's fight against TMC. "Those who did not indulge in corruption, did not oppress people, did not sell jobs or snatch away people's rights were always welcome to join us in the fight against the TMC," he said.