'Take care of your children first': Shinde's jibe at Raj

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken a dig at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray after he officially announced an alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT). Speaking to reporters, Shinde said of Raj, "Those who cannot even take care of their own children, how will you take care of Mumbai and the state. First, take care of your children." This comes after Thackeray raised concerns over "interstate gangs...systematically targeting young children" across the state.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Reacting to Raj Thackeray's remarks, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (@mieknathshinde) said, "Those who cannot even take care of their own children, how will they manage Mumbai or Maharashtra?"



Rising concerns Thackeray cites alarming statistics on missing children Thackeray had cited National Crime Record Bureau data to highlight a 30% increase in missing children from 2021 to 2024. He said, "Small children are kidnapped and made to beg, but the government was not taking any action against the interstate gangs involved in the racket." His comments were made in the context of his and Shinde's cousin Uddhav Thackeray announcing an alliance for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Political reunion Thackeray cousins announce alliance for civic elections The Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, have announced their alliance ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. At a joint press conference in Mumbai, they said their parties have come together to stay united for the cause of Marathi manoos and Maharashtra. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the reunion's impact on the polls.