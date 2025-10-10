'Talks going positive': Chirag Paswan amid seat-sharing tussle within NDA  

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has said that the ongoing seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections are progressing positively. "The talks are going in a positive manner and are in their end stage now," he told reporters outside his residence. The Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6 and 11. Results will be announced on November 14.

Leadership Emergency meeting called to discuss election strategies Paswan has called an emergency meeting at the party's Patna office to discuss election strategies, seat distribution, and candidate selection. He said all senior leaders were present in the meeting and unanimously gave him full authority to make final decisions on seat-sharing. "A meeting has been called by the party's in-charge... In the coming days, discussions will be held regarding election strategies," he said.

Election timeline Polling in 2 phases Earlier reports claimed the LJP is demanding 40 of the 243 seats, but the BJP is willing to offer 25. Per India Today, Paswan has also staked claim to some of the BJP's sitting seats. He emphasized his party's 100% strike rate in the Lok Sabha elections. Apart from LJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi has demanded at least 15 seats to contest. If not, HAM would not participate in the elections, he warned earlier.