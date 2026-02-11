'Talk to us as equals, not...servants': Rahul Gandhi to Trump

During a Lok Sabha session on Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed the central government over the India-US trade deal. He accused them of a lopsided agreement and criticized their approach, saying if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc was in charge, they would've asked US President Donald Trump to negotiate as equals. Gandhi said he would have posed three questions to Trump.

Energy security 3 propositions by Gandhi Those are: "President Trump, if you want access to this data, then please understand that you are going to talk to us as an equal....not servants. Second thing....is please understand that our energy security is our energy security.....we are going to protect our energy security." "The third thing we would say is, President Trump, we understand...you have a voter base, an agricultural voter base. We understand that you need to protect your farmers, but we will also protect our farmers."

Data value Indian data's role in US-China rivalry Gandhi also stressed on the importance of Indian data in a US-China rivalry. He said, "One thing I would like to make clear, in a contest between the US and China, the single most valuable asset is Indian data." He warned that if America wants to remain a superpower and protect its dollar, it must recognize this fact.

India 'You have sold our mother, Bharat Mata' Gandhi further said that with the deal, the government has sold India. "Are you not ashamed of selling India? Do you have no shame in selling India? You have sold our mother, Bharat Mata." He also said that he knows the Prime Minister would not sell India under normal circumstances. "You know why he sold India? Because they are choking him. They have got a grip on his neck... We can see fear in the eyes of the Prime Minister."

