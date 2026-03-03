TN government transfers ₹8,000 to 40L beneficiaries ahead of elections

The Tamil Nadu government has transferred cash assistance of ₹3,200 to ₹8,000 to nearly 40 lakh beneficiaries across the state. The beneficiaries include old-age pensioners, widows, differently-abled persons, and fisherfolk families, according to a report by NDTV. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the distribution as part of a pre-election welfare push by his DMK party.

Beneficiary details Who are the beneficiaries? Among the beneficiaries, 29 lakh old-age pensioners and destitute women received ₹3,200 each. This included an additional ₹2,000 on top of their regular monthly pension of ₹1,200. Over five lakh differently-abled persons were given ₹3,500 each, and 2.58 lakh families of differently-abled persons got a maintenance allowance of ₹4,000 each, the report stated.

Additional aid Fisherfolk families given ₹8,000 each In a seasonal relief measure, 1.62 lakh fisherfolk families were given ₹8,000 each to tide over the annual fishing ban period. The government also increased the Nilgiris tea procurement price by ₹2 per kilo for around 14,000 tea growers in agrarian communities in the hills. CM Stalin emphasized that "we will not let anyone lag behind in Tamil Nadu's development journey."

Election strategy Cash transfers ahead of TN assembly elections These cash transfers come after a recent move where ₹5,000 was credited to 1.3 crore women beneficiaries under a monthly assistance scheme. The amount included an advance payment for three months and a special summer allowance of ₹2,000. The timing of these transfers has attracted political attention as Tamil Nadu gears up for a four-cornered electoral battle.

