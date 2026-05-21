TN Congress MLA hails Rahul Gandhi during oath-taking; governor interjects 

The incident took place during a major Cabinet expansion by CM Vijay , who inducted 23 ministers into his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. This move is seen as an effort to strengthen and stabilize the coalition government formed after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Notably, this is also the first time in nearly six decades that Congress has returned to the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

Historic occasion

Congress's historic return to Tamil Nadu cabinet

From 1952 to 1967, the Congress led the government of then Madras state. It had three CMs, C Rajagopalachari, K Kamaraj, and M Bhaktavatsalam, before the DMK deposed it in 1967. However, even after partnering with both the DMK and AIADMK, the Congress has never been part of the government. Video of the oath-taking ceremony showed Kumar saying, "long live the name of Kamaraj..long live Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi.. and long live people's leader Rahul Gandhi," before the governor interjected.