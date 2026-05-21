TN Congress MLA hails Rahul Gandhi during oath-taking; governor interjects
What's the story
The swearing-in ceremony of the expanded Cabinet led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Tamil Nadu turned controversial when newly inducted Congress minister S Rajesh Kumar invoked the names of Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress stalwart K Kamaraj during his oath-taking. The incident drew an immediate intervention from Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who interrupted Kumar, saying, "This is not part of your oath."
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VIDEO | Tamil Nadu Cabinet expansion: During the swearing-in ceremony, Congress MLA Rajesh Kumar, while taking oath as minister, hailed Kamaraj, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi; Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar remarked, "Not part of the oath."— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 21, 2026
(Full video available… pic.twitter.com/dT7TkpcxY5
Political significance
Major Cabinet expansion by CM Vijay
The incident took place during a major Cabinet expansion by CM Vijay, who inducted 23 ministers into his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. This move is seen as an effort to strengthen and stabilize the coalition government formed after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Notably, this is also the first time in nearly six decades that Congress has returned to the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.
Historic occasion
Congress's historic return to Tamil Nadu cabinet
From 1952 to 1967, the Congress led the government of then Madras state. It had three CMs, C Rajagopalachari, K Kamaraj, and M Bhaktavatsalam, before the DMK deposed it in 1967. However, even after partnering with both the DMK and AIADMK, the Congress has never been part of the government. Video of the oath-taking ceremony showed Kumar saying, "long live the name of Kamaraj..long live Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi.. and long live people's leader Rahul Gandhi," before the governor interjected.