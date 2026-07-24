'Cowardice, wanton cruelty': Sonia Gandhi slams Modi over student protests

Gandhi alleged that many peaceful protesters, even those returning home, were not spared.

She wrote, "The nation has seen some of the most depressing visuals of youth whose bodies have been scarred by pellets."

The former Congress chief said the government's response to student protests showed its unwillingness to engage with young people's concerns.

She claimed that instead of reaching out to students, the "repressive power of the state" was unleashed on them. "This can neither be forgiven or forgotten."