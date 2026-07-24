'Cowardice, wanton cruelty': Sonia Gandhi slams Modi over student protests
What's the story
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has slammed the Narendra Modi-led central government for its handling of recent student protests. In an article in The Hindu, she accused the government of using "cowardice and wanton cruelty" instead of engaging with students' demands for accountability and education reforms. She referred to July 20, 2026, as "a day of infamy," alleging that Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces used force against peaceful protesters.
Protest response
'Nation has seen some of most depressing visuals of youth'
Gandhi alleged that many peaceful protesters, even those returning home, were not spared.
She wrote, "The nation has seen some of the most depressing visuals of youth whose bodies have been scarred by pellets."
The former Congress chief said the government's response to student protests showed its unwillingness to engage with young people's concerns.
She claimed that instead of reaching out to students, the "repressive power of the state" was unleashed on them. "This can neither be forgiven or forgotten."
Education critique
Gandhi accuses government of weakening India's education system
Gandhi also accused the government of weakening India's education system while acting with "utter impunity, supreme self-delusion, and abject insensitivity."
She said it was the moral, political, and constitutional responsibility of public representatives to stand with students and protect their future.
Referring to past incidents like the CAA-NRC protests in 2020 and actions against women wrestlers, she alleged that police action against protesters was consistent with the government's previous response to public demonstrations.
Demand
'Modi government has shut down nearly one lakh public schools'
She also argued that the Centre has steadily reduced its emphasis on public education, stating that the share of the Union Budget allotted to school education has plummeted by 50 percent, while the budget for higher education has decreased by 33 percent.
"Over the last 12 years, the Modi government has shut down nearly one lakh public schools while overseeing the opening of 43,000 private schools -- a large chunk of which are run by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh."
Administrative changes
She calls NTA 'hapless, chronically-understaffed body'
The article criticized the shift from university- and state-set exams to a centralized National Testing Agency (NTA) framework, including NEET.
"The traditional practice of universities and States setting their own examinations to cater to their unique needs was replaced by centralized, National Testing Agency (NTA)-conducted examinations such as the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The NTA itself is a hapless, chronically-understaffed body which relies entirely on an army of private contractors to conduct its examinations," she said.
Legislative response
NEET paper leak row: What we know so far
Gandhi's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to introduce a bill aimed at strengthening the anti-cheating law with stricter penalties for examination paper leaks.
In a recorded message, PM Modi said the proposed legislation would include fast-track courts and tougher punishments for offenders.
"The draft law includes provisions for fast-track courts and stringent punishment. It will be discussed in....Cabinet tomorrow. After incorporating the suggestions of Cabinet colleagues, the Bill will be given its final shape," he said.