The boy's father, Omkar Singh, alleged that the bulldozer was showering flower petals on the rally when it hit his son.

He claimed Yadav's convoy had moved ahead when the bulldozer came from behind at high speed and hit his son.

"A flower-showering JCB was following the convoy at a very high speed so that flowers could be showered on Akhilesh Yadav from behind. During that time, my son was crossing....when the JCB ran over him," he said.