Flower-showering bulldozer at Akhilesh's rally runs over BJP leader's son
What's the story
A 12-year-old boy was killed after a bulldozer ran over him during a Samajwadi Party (SP) roadshow in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The deceased has been identified as Aryavardhan Singh. His father is a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. The incident took place in the Koodaghat area during SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's Rath Yatra.
Allegations
Yadav's convoy moved ahead, bulldozer came from behind: BJP leader
The boy's father, Omkar Singh, alleged that the bulldozer was showering flower petals on the rally when it hit his son.
He claimed Yadav's convoy had moved ahead when the bulldozer came from behind at high speed and hit his son.
"A flower-showering JCB was following the convoy at a very high speed so that flowers could be showered on Akhilesh Yadav from behind. During that time, my son was crossing....when the JCB ran over him," he said.
Criticism
Uttar Pradesh BJP slams SP supporters
The Uttar Pradesh BJP has slammed the SP supporters for their behavior, calling them "hooligans" and accusing them of prioritizing a show of power over an innocent child's life.
The party also questioned the arrangements made by the administration for the rally.
Yadav said he was unaware of the incident.
"Besides, the administration had made no arrangements. People need to be cautious of BJP members. They implicate anyone in false cases," he said.
Investigation
Investigation launched into matter
The police have seized the bulldozer involved in the incident and are trying to identify its owner.
Reportedly, the impact of the collision was so strong that the boy was thrown toward a road divider, leaving him a severe injury to the back of his head.
He died on the spot.
An investigation into the matter is underway.