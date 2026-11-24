"After the crash, the accused did not stop. He drove on, took the next U-turn and returned to his home in Tarabai Park....A friend later alerted his brother about the crash."

"The two found the SUV badly damaged and took it to the family's restaurant. They were planning to send it to a workshop near Ujlaiwadi, where the electric SUV's showroom is located. However, police traced the accused to his home and arrested him," TOI quoted a source as saying.