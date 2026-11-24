NCP leader's son runs over 2, then goes home, sleeps
What's the story
A 36-year-old man, Padmasinh Ranjitsinh Patil, has been arrested for allegedly killing two cousins in Kolhapur while driving under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place on the old Pune-Bengaluru National Highway near Shahu Toll Naka when the vehicle driven by Padmasinh Patil, the son of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Kolhapur District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union (Gokul) director Ranjitsinh Patil, rammed into the two-wheeler from behind. After the accident, he drove home and went to bed.
Statement
SUV badly damaged
"After the crash, the accused did not stop. He drove on, took the next U-turn and returned to his home in Tarabai Park....A friend later alerted his brother about the crash."
"The two found the SUV badly damaged and took it to the family's restaurant. They were planning to send it to a workshop near Ujlaiwadi, where the electric SUV's showroom is located. However, police traced the accused to his home and arrested him," TOI quoted a source as saying.
Aftermath details
Padmasinh is son of NCP leader
He was arrested from his residence around 1:15am on Monday.
The victims, Umesh Pathrut (32) and Ganesh Pathrut (34), were stone cutters and sole breadwinners of their families. They were cousins, police said.
The police have seized the SUV involved in the incident and are examining CCTV footage to reconstruct the accident sequence.
Investigation progress
Patil booked under BNS sections
Patil has been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and causing hurt through an act endangering life or personal safety.
He was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody till November 25.
"The blood sample test proves he was drunk," Santosh Doke, the inspector in charge of Rajarampuri police station, said.