Arvind Kejriwal breaks down after liquor case discharge by court

A Delhi court on Friday discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to the now-repealed Delhi Excise Policy. Following the judgment, Kejriwal broke down before the cameras. He told reporters, "I am not corrupt. The court has said that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are honest." The court's decision was delivered by Special Judge Jitender Singh of the Rouse Avenue Courts, who discharged all 23 accused.

Investigation flaws 'Fair investigation crucial for fair trial' The judge observed that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case, pointing out major flaws in the investigation. He also slammed the CBI for implicating the accused without adequate evidence, noting the extensive chargesheet had many gaps not backed by witness statements or evidence. The CBI had argued that the alleged conspiracy should be viewed in totality, with the defense maintaining there was no incriminating material linking Kejriwal to wrongdoing.

Reactions Verdict reaffirms my long-held claim of innocence: Kejriwal An emotional Kejriwal said the verdict reaffirmed his long-held claim of innocence. "Today, the court has discharged all accused in this case. We always said that the truth emerges victorious. We have full faith in the Indian legal system," the former Delhi CM said. Sisodia also reacted to the verdict, saying it strengthened faith in constitutional institutions. He credited the judicial process for ensuring justice after a prolonged legal battle.

Advertisement