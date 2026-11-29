Think of Maharashtra's interest: Uddhav Thackeray to Sharad Pawar
What's the story
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has urged Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar to prioritize Maharashtra's interests over political gains. "I also got calls and offers, but I am looking at the interest of my party. Sharad Pawar should also think of Maharashtra's interest," Thackeray said on Sunday. He cautioned Pawar against taking contradictory political stances and warned that the delimitation exercise could drastically change Maharashtra's political representation.
Committee scrutiny
Thackeray questions delimitation panel members
Thackeray has also raised concerns over the committee responsible for the delimitation exercise, especially Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's inclusion.
He alleged that Kumar's role in the Election Commission is questionable and doubted the neutrality of other proposed members, including a retired Supreme Court judge.
"How would it be fair? Modi and Shah have scripted this. They have already planned what to do," Thackeray said.
Representation concerns
Thackeray warns UP will gain political representation
Thackeray warned the delimitation exercise could tilt political representation in favor of Uttar Pradesh at the cost of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
He pointed out that the gap between Uttar Pradesh's representation and Tamil Nadu would increase from 41 to 61 seats.
The difference between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, now at 32 seats, could increase to 48, he said.
"One Maharashtra will be increased in UP," he warned.
Reservation debate
Appeal to Stalin on delimitation impact on Tamil Nadu
Thackeray has also appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to understand the implications of the delimitation exercise on his state.
He said future generations would question those who allowed a weakening of Tamil Nadu's political representation.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also opposed linking women's reservation legislation with delimitation, saying his party supports 33% reservation for women on existing seats.
Electoral tactics
BJP accused of misusing women's reservation for delimitation
Thackeray accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using women's reservation to push delimitation.
He cited the redrawing of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation wards in 2017 as a tactic by the BJP to weaken Shiv Sena's electoral strength.
He questioned why there was a need for more MPs and argued that if one MP for 26 lakh people is not enough, then neither is one Prime Minister.
Political warning
Thackeray warns Maharashtra MPs against supporting delimitation for money
Thackeray has warned Maharashtra MPs against supporting the delimitation exercise for money.
"Don't go for khoke (money) today because tomorrow they will throw you into the dustbin," he said.
He also urged Pawar to consider social reformers Jyotirao Phule, Shahu Maharaj, and BR Ambedkar's legacy while taking a stand on this issue.
"If they will not act accordingly, then nothing will be in hand except crying," he added.