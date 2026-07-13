BJP leader warns Union Minister over 'Satluj' film remarks

Film censorship

Film taken down after 2 days

The film Satluj was sent to the Censor Board in 2022 and released on ZEE5 on July 3. However, it was taken down two days later amid allegations of an anti-India narrative. The filmmaker claimed the Censor Board asked for 127 cuts. Bittu denied any ban by the Centre, calling it a "manufactured narrative." He accused the filmmakers of glorifying Khalra's life while ignoring the challenges faced by civilian and security forces during the insurgency.