BJP leader warns Union Minister over 'Satluj' film remarks
What's the story
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has been warned by prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Punjab, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, to "stay within his limits." The warning comes after Bittu questioned the claim of 25,000 unidentified bodies being disposed of during the insurgency in Punjab, as depicted in the movie Satluj. The film is based on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's fight against alleged extrajudicial killings.
Data verification
Bittu demands proof of unidentified bodies
Bittu had challenged the authenticity of the film's claim, asking for proof of such a large number of unidentified bodies. He said, "If anywhere 25,000...the unidentified bodies they have talked about, if that data is true, let them show that list in front of you." In response to Bittu's skepticism, Lalpura said that Khalra's claims had been verified by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
Film censorship
Film taken down after 2 days
The film Satluj was sent to the Censor Board in 2022 and released on ZEE5 on July 3. However, it was taken down two days later amid allegations of an anti-India narrative. The filmmaker claimed the Censor Board asked for 127 cuts. Bittu denied any ban by the Centre, calling it a "manufactured narrative." He accused the filmmakers of glorifying Khalra's life while ignoring the challenges faced by civilian and security forces during the insurgency.
Election impact
SAD to screen 'Satluj' across Punjab
The controversy surrounding Satluj has been seized upon by political parties ahead of the Assembly elections. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced plans to screen the film across Punjab to educate people about alleged atrocities on Sikhs during Congress rule. Sikh bodies like Akal Takht and Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee have also supported the movie.