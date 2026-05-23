UP leaders across parties raise alarm over heatwave power cuts

Uttar Pradesh is facing a major power crisis this summer, with widespread outages across the state. The situation has led to street protests and political backlash from both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition leaders. BJP MLA Prateek Bhushan Singh wrote to state Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma about a "serious electricity crisis" in Gonda district, affecting residents' daily lives and businesses.

Power plea Emergency mechanism for uninterrupted power supply demanded Singh acknowledged technical challenges like overloaded transformers and snapped wires, but stressed public anger over prolonged outages. He demanded an emergency mechanism for uninterrupted power supply, especially at night. Another BJP MLA, Nirmal Verma, also wrote to Sharma about continuous scheduled power cuts in Sitapur district affecting trade and agriculture.

Political criticism Former CM Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati speak up Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP government for not strengthening power infrastructure. He asked people not to blame linemen and junior staff who are under pressure after mass contractual layoffs. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also criticized the power situation, calling it "extremely distressing" for various sections of society. She urged immediate corrective measures and long-term improvements through new power plants.

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