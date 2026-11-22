Police accord guard of honor to Owaisi in Saharanpur mix-up
What's the story
In a bizarre case of mistaken identity, police personnel in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, gave a guard of honor to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday. The incident took place at the circuit house where police were preparing for the arrival of a Supreme Court judge. However, the judge had not arrived when Owaisi arrived unexpectedly with Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Aazad.
Unplanned visit
Owaisi's unexpected visit causes confusion
Owaisi's visit to the circuit house was not part of his original program, leading to confusion among the police personnel.
Mistaking Owaisi's convoy for that of the Supreme Court judge, they accorded him a guard of honor as he stepped out of his vehicle.
The AIMIM chief accepted the salute before entering the premises.
Investigation underway
Video of incident surfaces on social media
A video of the incident subsequently surfaced on social media, highlighting a possible lapse in protocol and coordination among district officials.
The Saharanpur Police have launched an inquiry into the matter.
The Senior Superintendent of Police has directed the Superintendent of Police (Rural) to investigate the incident and take action based on facts and evidence obtained during the inquiry.
Political critique
Owaisi takes dig at SP's electoral record
During his visit, Owaisi also took a dig at the Samajwadi Party's electoral record.
He pointed to the results of the 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024 elections as proof that their alliance won't work.
"The reality is this: if you believe that the alliance you are talking about can defeat the BJP-well, it won't be able to," he said.