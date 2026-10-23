'Ram hit Yadav': Bizarre name entries in UP voter list 

The software was supposed to transliterate names from English to Hindi, but it translated them literally in some cases.

For instance, if "Ramhit Yadav" was inadvertently entered as "Ram hit Yadav," the software translated it as "Ram Ne Yadav Ko Mara."

Apart from this, an entry showing "B.Com" in place of a voter's father's name was also flagged.

This appearance of "B.Com" in the father's name field was attributed to human error or negligence.