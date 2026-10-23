Video of child consuming drugs sparks political outrage in Punjab
What's the story
A viral video purportedly showing a 12-13-year-old child consuming drugs in Kapurthala, Punjab, has sparked outrage, with many questioning how narcotics have been able to reach children at such a young age. The incident comes days after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was killed in Mansa. It also puts the spotlight back on the Bhagwant Mann government's anti-drug campaign, ahead of next year's elections.
Political response
Political leaders react to video, highlight seriousness of situation
The video has drawn strong reactions from political leaders in Punjab.
Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal called the footage "horrifying."
She accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of letting the crisis deepen and alleged that drug mafias are targeting vulnerable children with impunity.
"AAP is giving a free rein to the drug mafia to target our most vulnerable, impoverished children. This is an unforgivable betrayal of Punjab's Mawan-Dhiyan!" she wrote on X.
Ongoing investigation
Police take immediate action, child admitted to hospital
After the video went viral, the police took immediate action and admitted the child to a de-addiction center for treatment.
Doctors will conduct necessary medical tests to assess the child's health and exposure to intoxicating substances.
The incident has shifted focus to children's vulnerability to narcotics and whether existing enforcement measures are enough to prevent access.
Twitter Post
Horrifying sight, says Kaur
This horrifying sight is that of a 10-year-old child from Kapurthala snorting drugs with a tin foil and a lighter in hand like an expert…— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 23, 2026
Drugs isn’t just a crisis anymore, it is the complete, systemic destruction of Punjab’s future under your watch, Guru Dokhi @BhagwantMann !… pic.twitter.com/i9dX3Xh2ec