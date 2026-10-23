Video of child consuming drugs sparks political outrage in Punjab

The video has drawn strong reactions from political leaders in Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal called the footage "horrifying."

She accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of letting the crisis deepen and alleged that drug mafias are targeting vulnerable children with impunity.

"AAP is giving a free rein to the drug mafia to target our most vulnerable, impoverished children. This is an unforgivable betrayal of Punjab's Mawan-Dhiyan!" she wrote on X.