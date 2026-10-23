Loading...
Home / News / Politics News / Video of child consuming drugs sparks political outrage in Punjab
Video of child consuming drugs sparks political outrage in Punjab
The incident has raised concerns over Punjab's drug crisis

Video of child consuming drugs sparks political outrage in Punjab

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 23, 2026
05:47 pm
What's the story

A viral video purportedly showing a 12-13-year-old child consuming drugs in Kapurthala, Punjab, has sparked outrage, with many questioning how narcotics have been able to reach children at such a young age. The incident comes days after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was killed in Mansa. It also puts the spotlight back on the Bhagwant Mann government's anti-drug campaign, ahead of next year's elections.

Political response

Political leaders react to video, highlight seriousness of situation

The video has drawn strong reactions from political leaders in Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal called the footage "horrifying."

She accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of letting the crisis deepen and alleged that drug mafias are targeting vulnerable children with impunity.

"AAP is giving a free rein to the drug mafia to target our most vulnerable, impoverished children. This is an unforgivable betrayal of Punjab's Mawan-Dhiyan!" she wrote on X.

Ongoing investigation

Police take immediate action, child admitted to hospital

After the video went viral, the police took immediate action and admitted the child to a de-addiction center for treatment.

Doctors will conduct necessary medical tests to assess the child's health and exposure to intoxicating substances.

The incident has shifted focus to children's vulnerability to narcotics and whether existing enforcement measures are enough to prevent access.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Post

Horrifying sight, says Kaur 

ADVERTISEMENT