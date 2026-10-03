Tamil Nadu CM slams Stalin for 'Somersault bhama' remark
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has slammed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and former CM MK Stalin for his remarks on the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate for the Dharapuram bypoll. Stalin had referred to TVK candidate Sathyabhama as "Somersault Bhama," a remark that drew criticism from the ruling party. The DMK chief was accused of body-shaming Sathyabhama, a Dalit woman candidate, with demands for an apology from Stalin.
Accusation details
Vijay calls DMK chief's comments 'defamatory'
Vijay took to X to express his disapproval of Stalin's comments, calling them "defamatory and utterly uncivilized."
He accused Stalin of resorting to caricature, mockery, and speaking in an indecent manner about Sathyabhama.
The CM also called out the DMK for its history of making objectionable remarks against women, alleging that such behavior is ingrained in the party's culture.
Defense and criticism
CM claims DMK's 'obscene' remarks won't be forgotten
Vijay defended Sathyabhama and slammed the DMK for its "obscene" remarks. He said these comments will not be forgotten by the people of Tamil Nadu.
The CM also claimed that voters will respond to such behavior in the upcoming elections: "These evil forces, who are experts at speaking obscenely about women—and that too, with women seated right beside them, without even noticing their disgust—will receive a fitting retort from the people of Tamil Nadu and the people of Dharapuram."
Controversy backdrop
Stalin accuses TVK of horse-trading, splitting AIADMK
Stalin made the controversial remarks while campaigning in Dharapuram, accusing the ruling TVK of "horse-trading" and fomenting a rift in the AIADMK.
Sathyabhama had won the Dharapuram seat as an AIADMK candidate but resigned weeks later to join the TVK.
She is now contesting the bypoll as the ruling party's nominee.
Defense stance
TVK denies allegations of horse-trading
Responding to allegations of money being involved in her switch, Stalin said: "You people now call their candidate who acted against truth as Suitcase-Bhama."
The TVK has denied allegations of horse-trading, arguing that elected legislators can resign and join another party without disqualification under the anti-defection law.
The controversy continues to unfold as both parties prepare for the Dharapuram bypoll.