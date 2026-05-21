Vijay government cancels ₹16L tender within hours after opposition outcry
What's the story
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu has canceled a controversial tender within hours of its announcement. The tender, worth ₹16.83 lakh, was for the construction of a 3,000-liter overhead water tank in Thoothukudi district. It was floated by the Rural Development Department on May 18 with only six hours for bidders to submit their proposals.
Timeline
Tender was issued at 9:00am on May 18
The regulations said that contractors should have access to tender details from May 13. However, the tender was only issued at 9:00am on May 18 and concluded six hours later, at 3:00pm. The tender was awarded at 4:00pm the next day. Screenshots of the tender specifications quickly spread across social media, attracting criticism over the unusually short bidding period and the lack of openness in the process.
Political allegations
DMK accuses TVK government of 'contract politics'
The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) quickly reacted to the laxity, accusing the TVK government of "This is not administrative speed. This is pre-planned contract politics." DMK State Deputy Secretary Amutharasan questioned how a company could prepare a Detailed Project Report and complete all formalities in six hours. He alleged that the tender conditions were structured to benefit "only one company" and demanded an investigation into possible violations of the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act.
Tender cancelation
Tender canceled for 'administrative reasons'
Amid mounting criticism, the TVK government canceled the tender on the same day it was floated. The cancellation, it said, was done for "administrative reasons," and two officials were suspended pending investigation. This incident is one of the first major controversies to hit Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's administration since taking office last month.
Controversial appointment
Astrologer's appointment rescinded amid criticism
The controversy comes days after the TVK government withdrew the appointment of an astrologer as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister. The appointment of Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel was rescinded within 24 hours due to criticism from political opponents and allies. Opposition leaders had sharply opposed the move, questioning the appointment of an astrologer to a major political-administrative office. However, TVK leaders defended Vettrivel's appointment, as he was a long-standing "media spokesperson" for the party.