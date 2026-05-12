Ahead of trust vote, Tamil Nadu CM meets AIADMK rebels

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met with a faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ( AIADMK ) on Tuesday. The faction, led by CV Shanmugam, has "revolted" against party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. The meeting comes ahead of a crucial floor test in the state assembly. The rebels have accused Palaniswami of wanting an alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) after a poor showing in recent elections.

Leadership dispute Shanmugam faction submitted petition seeking recognition of Velumani The Shanmugam faction has questioned Palaniswami's leadership after the party's poor performance in the April 23 assembly polls, where it won only 47 out of 167 seats contested. Around 30 MLAs are believed to be part of this rebel camp, as per The Times of India. On Monday, nearly 30 MLAs from Shanmugam's camp submitted a petition to Protem Speaker MV Karuppaiah seeking recognition of SP Velumani as the Legislature Party leader.

Leadership response AIADMK leadership dismisses allegations as 'rumours' Meanwhile, the AIADMK leadership has dismissed the rebels' allegations as "rumors," accusing them of spreading falsehoods after failing to win in their districts. On the other hand, a post on X alleged that Velumani, Shanmugam, and C Vijayabaskar were seeking ministerial berths in the TVK government. The party said alliance decisions couldn't be made by a few MLAs and asserted that the cadre stood firmly behind Palaniswami.

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