Vijay's Cabinet expands further: 2 IUML, VCK MLAs take oath 

With this latest expansion, Vijay's cabinet is now complete with 35 ministers, including himself. The Tamil Nadu cabinet can have a maximum of 35 ministers, which is 15% of the Assembly's total strength of 234. The recent additions include Srinath, Kamali S, C Vijayalakshmi among others from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Congress MLAs Rajesh Kumar and Thiru P Viswanathan.

Historic inclusion

Congress's return to Tamil Nadu politics

Notably, this is the first time in nearly six decades that Congress has been included in a ruling coalition. The two Congress MLAs inducted into the government on Thursday were Rajesh Kumar and Thiru P Viswanathan. The last such instance was in March 1967 when M Bhaktavatsalam headed the government. In the recent elections, the TVK won 108 seats, falling 10 seats short of a majority. It was able to cross the majority with support from Congress and Left parties.