Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM on Thursday

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7, sources told ANI. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Chennai 's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. This comes after a stunning debut performance by TVK in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where it emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member legislature.

Political shift TVK likely to seek support from smaller parties The TVK's victory is a major upset to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which have ruled Tamil Nadu since 1977. To form the government, TVK is likely to seek support from smaller parties such as Congress, PMK, Left parties, CPI(M), and VCK. This could help them cross the majority mark of 118 seats.

Historic win Historic moment for Tamil Nadu Amid the speculation, Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil said the party will take a considered and collective decision on the matter. He emphasized that any future decision would align with the party's commitment to secular values. "A lot needs to be analyzed, but the people of Tamil Nadu have given a clear mandate, and we must accept it wholeheartedly," Senthil said.

Advertisement