Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM on Thursday
What's the story
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7, sources told ANI. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. This comes after a stunning debut performance by TVK in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where it emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member legislature.
Political shift
TVK likely to seek support from smaller parties
The TVK's victory is a major upset to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which have ruled Tamil Nadu since 1977. To form the government, TVK is likely to seek support from smaller parties such as Congress, PMK, Left parties, CPI(M), and VCK. This could help them cross the majority mark of 118 seats.
Historic win
Historic moment for Tamil Nadu
Amid the speculation, Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil said the party will take a considered and collective decision on the matter. He emphasized that any future decision would align with the party's commitment to secular values. "A lot needs to be analyzed, but the people of Tamil Nadu have given a clear mandate, and we must accept it wholeheartedly," Senthil said.
Resignation
Election results a major blow to MK Stalin
Ahead of the new government formation, MK Stalin of the DMK, who lost in Kolathur to TVK's VS Babu by 8,795 votes, resigned as CM on Tuesday. The DMK only managed to secure 59 seats, a huge drop for the party. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar has accepted MK Stalin's resignation and asked him to continue till the new government takes over.