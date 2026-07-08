Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' may be converted into state guest house 

Ongoing probe

Allegations of extravagant spending

In 2022, the Delhi government's vigilance department started an investigation into alleged irregularities in the renovation work done by the Public Works Department. The probe was ordered by the then Lieutenant Governor. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had slammed Kejriwal over the renovations, dubbing it "Sheesh Mahal" over allegations of extravagant spending. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the matter after a complaint was filed by Vijender Gupta, then Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.