Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' may be converted into state guest house
What's the story
The Delhi government is considering a proposal to convert former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, dubbed Sheesh Mahal by the BJP, into a state guest house, accommodating visiting ministers and government officials for a fee. The bungalow, located at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, has been lying vacant since Kejriwal vacated it. Citing official sources, India Today reported that the proposal includes the construction of parking facilities and a waiting hall, among other amenities needed for the guest house.
Ongoing upkeep
Staff maintain the bungalow
Even though the bungalow has been unoccupied, it is still maintained by a staff of around 10 people. They are responsible for daily cleaning and upkeep of the property. The staff also operate electrical appliances like refrigerators and air conditioners. The bungalow has been mired in political controversy over its extensive renovation during Kejriwal's tenure as chief minister.
Ongoing probe
Allegations of extravagant spending
In 2022, the Delhi government's vigilance department started an investigation into alleged irregularities in the renovation work done by the Public Works Department. The probe was ordered by the then Lieutenant Governor. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had slammed Kejriwal over the renovations, dubbing it "Sheesh Mahal" over allegations of extravagant spending. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the matter after a complaint was filed by Vijender Gupta, then Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.
Ongoing investigation
Renovation work 342 percent above estimated cost
A CAG report tabled in the Delhi Assembly in March said the renovation work was completed for ₹33.66 crore, 342 percent above the estimated cost. It said ₹18.88 crore was spent on "superior specifications, artistic, antique and ornamental" items. "The work was declared urgent by the PWD. The said work although awarded at ₹8.62 crore being 13.21 percent above the estimated cost, was finally completed at ₹33.66 crore being 342.31 per cent above the estimated cost," said the report.