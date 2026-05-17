'Why haven't you...?': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi over NEET-UG leak

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intensified his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2026 paper leak. He questioned why Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hasn't been sacked yet. "Modi ji, the nation has some questions for you—answer them! Why are paper leaks happening again and again? Why are you silent on this repeated 'Pariksha Pe Charcha?'" he wrote on X.

Exam cancelation NEET-UG exam canceled after questions leaked The NEET-UG 2026 exam, held on May 3, was canceled after it emerged that questions had been leaked before the test. The government has announced a re-test on June 21. This incident has affected nearly 23 lakh students and is the first time a full NEET-UG examination has been canceled since NTA took over in 2019.

Investigation progress CBI probing case; teacher arrested for leaking questions The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case. A senior Botany teacher from Pune, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, was the latest to be arrested for allegedly leaking Biology questions. A Delhi court has sent Mandhare to 14 days of CBI custody in connection with the paper leak case. She was part of the NEET-UG 2026 examination process as an expert appointed by NTA.

Advertisement

Corruption allegations Gandhi slams Pradhan for not taking responsibility Gandhi also slammed Pradhan for not taking responsibility for the controversy. He alleged a nexus involving RSS, BJP, and university officials had harmed India's education system. "Truth be told, you have damaged Hindustan's core," he said. The Congress leader linked repeated examination paper leaks to systemic corruption and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Advertisement

Dismissal demand 'Modi ji, Dharmendra Pradhan should be dismissed immediately' Gandhi demanded that PM Modi sack Pradhan immediately and ensure those guilty are arrested. He said, "Modi ji should immediately order that Dharmendra Pradhan ji be dismissed." The Congress leader also linked the issue to rising suicides due to the NEET paper leak controversies. Referring to a student's suicide in Uttar Pradesh after the exam was canceled, he said, "These youngsters didn't lose to the exams; they were killed by a corrupt system."