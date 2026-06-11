'With Mamata': Shatrughan Sinha denies joining TMC rebel camp
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha has rejected reports of him joining a rebel faction within the party. The speculation started after he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office, calling him a "guide of society." Reports had also claimed that he is among the 19 rebel MPs who have expressed their intention to support the BJP-led NDA, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.
Loyalty pledge
Sinha's pledge to stand by Banerjee
However, Sinha clarified that he would not be changing sides, saying she stood by him during tough times and it is his duty to stand with her now. "Too many things have been said about me. Some are saying that I am part of the rebel group. All this is not true," the Asansol MP clarified. "Mamata Banerjee stood with me during bad times. I will stand with her during tough times."
Career path
Sinha's political journey
Sinha started his political career with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but resigned over ideological differences. He joined the Congress in 2019 but lost the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha election. In 2022, he joined Banerjee's TMC and won the Asansol Lok Sabha by-election. He retained his seat in 2024 as a TMC candidate. He said he contested the Lok Sabha election from Asansol on Mamata's insistence, saying he will "never leave Didi."