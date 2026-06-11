'With Mamata': Shatrughan Sinha denies joining TMC rebel camp 

Loyalty pledge

Sinha's pledge to stand by Banerjee

However, Sinha clarified that he would not be changing sides, saying she stood by him during tough times and it is his duty to stand with her now. "Too many things have been said about me. Some are saying that I am part of the rebel group. All this is not true," the Asansol MP clarified. "Mamata Banerjee stood with me during bad times. I will stand with her during tough times."