AAP leader marries fake PCS officer; she flees with jewelry

Mandofal alleged that the woman and her family introduced her as a PCS officer and told him that she was unmarried. He further alleged that she also lied about her age.

Mandofal later discovered that Kaur had been married before and was divorced. He also claimed she has an 18-year-old son.

Based on this information, he filed a complaint with the police alleging cheating and forgery.

A case has been registered against six people, including.