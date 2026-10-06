AAP leader marries fake PCS officer; she flees with jewelry
What's the story
A woman has allegedly duped Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amarinder Singh Mandofal by posing as a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer. The woman, identified as Manwinder Kaur, married Mandofal in February 2026 and later fled with his jewelry and valuables. The wedding was attended by several prominent AAP leaders, including Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Saundh.
Investigation begins
Mandofal discovered Kaur's previous marriage later
Mandofal alleged that the woman and her family introduced her as a PCS officer and told him that she was unmarried. He further alleged that she also lied about her age.
Mandofal later discovered that Kaur had been married before and was divorced. He also claimed she has an 18-year-old son.
Based on this information, he filed a complaint with the police alleging cheating and forgery.
A case has been registered against six people, including.
Legal proceedings
All accused are residents of Tarn Taran
The other accused named in the FIR are Kaur's brother Tarlochan Singh, mother Varinderjit Kaur, cousin Narinder Singh Goldy, sister-in-law Rupinder Kaur, and former village sarpanch Surinder Singh Rana.
All the accused are residents of village Sur Singh under Tarn Taran district's Bhikhiwind police station area.
The case has become a subject of public interest due to its links with prominent political figures and events surrounding the wedding ceremony.