Jagan Reddy's sister stopped from visiting family's Bengaluru bungalow
What's the story
YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Congress chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was stopped by Bengaluru police from visiting a disputed property in Yelahanka. The property is a bungalow where Reddy's family resides. The police action came after an interim injunction was issued by a Devanahalli court on November 21, barring Sharmila and her representatives from entering or interfering with the property.
Family feud
Property dispute and wedding controversy
The property dispute has been a long-standing issue between Sharmila and Reddy.
The disagreement intensified when Reddy refused to let his Bengaluru property be used for Sharmila's daughter's wedding, citing security concerns.
Sharmila had initially planned to host the wedding at the Yelahanka bungalow but later moved it to Hyderabad after her brother's refusal.
Legal confusion
Sharmila questions police action
Sharmila, who arrived in Bengaluru with her mother, questioned the police action and said she was unaware of the court order.
She questioned why they were prevented from going to their family residence.
The interim order was passed by a local court on a petition filed by the property's managers. It prohibits Sharmila and her representatives from entering or interfering with the premises.
Property claims
Sharmila's claim to ancestral property
Sharmila has maintained that she is entitled to a share in the ancestral property of the YS Rajasekhara Reddy family.
She had earlier accused Reddy of taking control of family assets without giving her an adequate share.
The siblings' disagreement over family assets has been going on for years, especially after Sharmila left the YSR Congress Party in 2021 and joined Congress.
Hotel stay
Wedding celebrations at disputed property
After being stopped by the police, Sharmila and Vijayalakshmi reportedly argued with them for nearly 20 minutes.
Despite their arguments, they were not allowed to visit the bungalow. They later checked into a nearby hotel.
The property dispute has also affected Sharmila's plans for her daughter's wedding celebrations at the Yelahanka bungalow.