Jagan Reddy's YSRCP to back delimitation bill under this condition
What's the story
The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, has said it will support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's Delimitation Bill in Parliament. However, the party said that its backing is conditional on ensuring regional balance within the proposed legislation. This development is crucial, as it could bolster NDA's numbers in Parliament ahead of a special session from November 30, where the bill is expected to be reintroduced.
Party stance
YSRCP's support contingent on regional balance provisions
The bill was previously introduced during the Budget Session but failed to secure a two-thirds majority.
The NDA government hopes that with this new support from the YSRCP and others, it will be able to garner enough votes to push through the legislation.
The YSRCP has four MPs each in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Political shifts
NCP hints at softening stance
Apart from YSRCP, other regional parties have also softened their stance on the delimitation exercise.
The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also hinted at a possible change of heart.
NCP leader Supriya Sule recently said there could be "something good" about the Bill and that they wouldn't oppose it "blindly" just because they happen to be in the opposition.
"If the bill is good, if it contains something positive, then perhaps the delimitation proposal could also be passed."
Parliamentary expansion
Proposed delimitation seeks to increase Lok Sabha strength
The proposed delimitation exercise seeks to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850. The government hopes this expansion will address concerns over regional representation.
The Congress has instructed all its MPs to be in New Delhi by 10:00am on November 29.
The NCP-SP has also issued a three-line whip directing its Lok Sabha MPs to attend sessions from November 30 to December 4.