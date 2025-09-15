007: First Light: Which game edition should you buy?

The 007: First Light, the first major video game featuring iconic British spy James Bond in over a decade, will be available in three different editions. Developed by IO Interactive, the narrative-driven action-adventure title will be released as Standard, Specialist, and Legacy editions. Each edition comes with its own unique features and bonuses for players. So, which one should you buy? Let's have a look.

Version 1 Standard Edition The Standard Edition of 007: First Light is a digital-only release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). This edition only includes the base game but offers a free upgrade to the Deluxe Edition for pre-orders. The Deluxe Edition gives players early access to the game by 24 hours, four exclusive outfits, and the Gleaming Pack with four Gadget Skins and an Agent's Mark Weapon Skin.

Version 2 Specialist Edition The Specialist Edition of 007: First Light is a physical release that comes with the base game and all the content from the Deluxe Edition upgrade, without requiring pre-orders. It also includes a Classic Tuxedo Skin for players to customize their character. This edition will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and Steam platforms.