WhatsApp beta adds threaded replies to group chats: How it works
WhatsApp is testing a "threaded replies" feature to help keep group chats organized.
Now in beta for Android (versions 2.25.25.7 / 2.25.25.x), this update lets you see all responses to a specific message grouped together—so conversations don't get lost in the chaos.
iOS users will have to wait a bit longer, according to WABetaInfo.
How threaded replies work in groups
When any message gets two or more replies, you'll spot a "Replies" icon—tap it and you'll see every response lined up in order, making it way easier to follow different threads without missing context.
You can reply directly within these threads for smoother discussions, but older messages from before the update won't show up in threads.
Since it's still in beta, expect some bugs, but overall it should make big group chats much easier to manage!