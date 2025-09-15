WhatsApp beta adds threaded replies to group chats: How it works

How threaded replies work in groups

When any message gets two or more replies, you'll spot a "Replies" icon—tap it and you'll see every response lined up in order, making it way easier to follow different threads without missing context.

You can reply directly within these threads for smoother discussions, but older messages from before the update won't show up in threads.

Since it's still in beta, expect some bugs, but overall it should make big group chats much easier to manage!