Your Xbox controller just got smarter on Windows 11
What's the story
Microsoft is testing a new feature that will change the way Xbox controllers work with Windows 11. The update will let users access the Task View directly from their Xbox controller by long-pressing the Xbox button. This will enable seamless switching between apps and games on their PC, making multitasking easier for gamers. However, further pressing and holding the Xbox button will turn off the game controller.
Compatibility enhancement
Update in line with Microsoft's handheld gaming PC plans
The upcoming update is also in line with Microsoft's plans for handheld gaming PCs running on Windows 11. These devices will come with an Xbox button that opens a task switcher when long-pressed. Microsoft has already updated the task switcher on these handhelds with new animations, but it remains to be seen if this same interface will be extended to all Windows 11 gaming PCs.
Current functionality
Current functionality and testing phase
Even now, a single press of the Xbox button on handhelds or controllers opens the Game Bar in Windows 11. This gives users quick access to widgets, games, and performance information. The new feature is currently being tested with Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel and is expected to be rolled out to all Windows 11 users in the coming months.