Sony Xperia 10 VII goes official with Pixel-like design

The Xperia 10 VII features a dual rear camera setup: a sharp main sensor plus a handy ultrawide, along with a selfie cam. There's a big 5,000mAh battery designed to last longer thanks to adaptive charging. Storage is solid—128GB built-in and you can expand up to a wild 2TB using microSD.

Priced at €449, this phone comes in White, Turquoise, or Charcoal Black.

You still get the classic headphone jack and even a physical camera shutter button—small things that make life easier.

Sony promises four years of Android updates and six years of security patches, so if you care about durability and practical features over flashy specs, this could be your next daily driver.