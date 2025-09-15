iPhone 17 series now available in India: Check prices, offers
Apple just dropped its iPhone 17 lineup in India, including the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and a fresh new model called the iPhone Air.
You can pick them up at Apple stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune—or order online from Apple's site or places like Flipkart and Amazon.
Pre-orders kicked off on September 12.
iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900
The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900 (256GB), while the top-end Pro Max comes in at ₹1,49,900. The super-slim iPhone Air (just 5.6mm thick) starts at ₹1,19,900.
Retailers like Croma are offering a ₹6,000 instant discount on the iPhone 17 (256GB) with no-cost EMI options; Vijay Sales has deals on select models plus easy EMIs; Ingram Micro is also offering up to 24 months of no-cost EMI—making it a bit easier to upgrade if you've been waiting for something new.