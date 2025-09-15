iPhone 17 series now available in India: Check prices, offers

iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900

The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900 (256GB), while the top-end Pro Max comes in at ₹1,49,900. The super-slim iPhone Air (just 5.6mm thick) starts at ₹1,19,900.

Retailers like Croma are offering a ₹6,000 instant discount on the iPhone 17 (256GB) with no-cost EMI options; Vijay Sales has deals on select models plus easy EMIs; Ingram Micro is also offering up to 24 months of no-cost EMI—making it a bit easier to upgrade if you've been waiting for something new.